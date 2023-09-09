MUST SEE: President Trump Pauses and Goes Silent – Gets Emotional in South Dakota While Talking About America’s Great Decline (VIDEO)

by

President Trump went silent tonight in South Dakota. The popular 45th President who landed the most votes in history for any sitting president, paused during his speech and was visibly emotional.

President Trump then continued and finished his speech in front of another massive audience of supporters.

America loves Trump. And Trump loves America.

It truly must break this man’s heart to see how fast the Democrats ruined this nation.  From mass inflation and mass suffering, the nation today is at its weakest point in modern history.  This is just what the Democrat party wanted.  This was never an accident.

Despite the pressures of the world weighing him down, President Trump showed no sign of defeat or fatigue.

Despite the unrelenting attacks by the wicked, Trump remains unfazed and on mission.

Via Post Millennial.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.