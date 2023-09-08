WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Rain Down Boos After the NFL Plays the “Black National Anthem” BEFORE the Real National Anthem

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl title defense got off to an inauspicious start Thursday night after falling to the Detroit Lions 21-20. But an arguably bigger story before the contest has Americans across the country up in arms.

The National Football League (NFL) made the decision to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is considered the “Black National Anthem.” To add insult to injury, they decided to do so before the “Star Spangled Banner” as Fox News reported.

In the NFL’s eyes, pandering to woke radicals is more important than promoting simple racial harmony and patriotism. The league began this ridiculous tradition during the 2020 season following that summer’s BLM and Antifa riots after George Floyd was killed by a white police officer.

This rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was performed by The Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir, according to KCTV-TV. It’s possible the league thought they would insulated from criticism if children were performing the song.

If so, they completely miscalculated. Listen to the boos rain down following the kids’ performance.

WATCH:

Naturally, this based reaction caused woke leftists on social media to play the race card in response.

After the “Black National Anthem” was played, Christian singer Natalie Grant took the field and sang the “The Star Spangled Banner,” the only true national anthem.

