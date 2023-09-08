WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Rain Down Boos After the NFL Plays the “Black National Anthem” BEFORE the Real National Anthem

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl title defense got off to an inauspicious start Thursday night after falling to the Detroit Lions 21-20. But an arguably bigger story before the contest has Americans across the country up in arms.

The National Football League (NFL) made the decision to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is considered the “Black National Anthem.” To add insult to injury, they decided to do so before the “Star Spangled Banner” as Fox News reported.

In the NFL’s eyes, pandering to woke radicals is more important than promoting simple racial harmony and patriotism. The league began this ridiculous tradition during the 2020 season following that summer’s BLM and Antifa riots after George Floyd was killed by a white police officer.

This rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was performed by The Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir, according to KCTV-TV. It’s possible the league thought they would insulated from criticism if children were performing the song.

A BRIDGE TO FAR: The NFL has replaced the United States National Anthem with a black national anthem. I might as well Budlite them too. . . pic.twitter.com/JcBSE9jyKR — Ron Messick (@ron_messick) September 8, 2023

If so, they completely miscalculated. Listen to the boos rain down following the kids’ performance.

WATCH:

Naturally, this based reaction caused woke leftists on social media to play the race card in response.

Bullshit….the Black Anthem before the National Anthem…bet they won't show the Anthem….lots of boos from crowd — MidwestLady_88 A Pissed Off American 🇺🇸🍊🍊 (@MidwestLady88) September 7, 2023

The world just saw and heard white as.s Kansas City boo "Lift Every Voice And Sing"…The BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM… Now lets see how many of you disgraces to the black race who worship at the altar of whitey come out of the woodwork talking about "not all white people are bad" — Harlem (@Harlem_25th) September 8, 2023

Did they just boo the kids that sung the black national anthem? These whites are ruthless 😂😭 — Blaeij (@justBlaeij) September 7, 2023

….a lot of you are far too concerned about what white people and "people of color" who are racists think lol. Let them stay triggered — the Black National Anthem isn't going anywhere. They can boo, cry, moan and throw any kind of fits they want. — Lauren (@_Elle_Spencer_) September 8, 2023

After the “Black National Anthem” was played, Christian singer Natalie Grant took the field and sang the “The Star Spangled Banner,” the only true national anthem.