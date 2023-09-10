DUDE IS LOST: Old Joe Biden Mumbles Through Speech in Vietnam, Leaves Podium Before Vietnam Leader Speaks, Then Freezes on Stage (VIDEO)

As Steve Bannon says, “Elections have consequences. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.”

Joe Biden mumbled through another speech in Vietnam on Sunday. Biden left the G20 in India and made a stop in Vietnam. Biden received 5 draft deferments during the Vietnam War.

Biden read the entire speech while looking down at his paper but still managed to confuse his words.

When Old Joe was finished his prepared remarks he walked away from the podium. He forgot where he was. Then he stopped and looked completely lost. He had no idea what he was doing.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Communist Party leader started talking with numerous officials surrounding him which was also weird.

Joe Biden stood there frozen. His handlers left him there looking stupid. Finally, some guy walked over to talk to Joe but Biden did not move on.

What an embarrassment.

The mainstream media will completely ignore this latest mental lapse by Old Joe like they always do.

You have to see it to believe it.

Via Midnight Rider.