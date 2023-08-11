“Why Did You Interact with So Many of Your Son’s Business Partners?” – Joe Biden Ignores Reporter’s Question on Devon Archer Testimony (VIDEO)

Joe Biden hid all day and only emerged in the evening to depart for another vacation at his Rehoboth Beach compound.

Biden shuffled across the South Lawn over to Marine One to spend another weekend in Delaware on vacation.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden why he interacted with so many of Hunter Biden’s foreign business partners.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee a couple of weeks ago to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

It should also be noted the Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky held 17 audio tapes, 15 with Hunter and 2 with Joe Biden, he kept as an insurance policy.

Biden refuses to answer questions about the damning testimony.

“Why did you interact with so many of your son’s business partners, President Biden? Will you hand over your bank records?” New York Post reporter Steven Nelson shouted.

Biden ignored reporters and shuffled away.

WATCH:

President Biden ends week without taking press questions following appointment of David Weiss as special counsel to investigate his son Hunter House GOP moving closer to impeachment inquiry into president after Devon Archer’s testimony linking him to foreign biz relationships pic.twitter.com/i0HtqBMfa0 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) August 11, 2023

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday asked Biden about Devon Archer’s claims he was on speakerphone a lot with Hunter’s foreign associates.

“Your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business?” Peter Doocy said to Joe Biden.

Biden snapped.

“I never talked business with anybody! I knew you’d have a lousy question,” Biden said.

“Why is that a lousy question?” Doocy asked.

“Because it’s not true!” Biden said as his handlers whisked him away.