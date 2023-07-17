Dan Bongino: Secret Service Agents Are ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Sham Cocaine Investigation… “They Know Exactly Who It Was” (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said he spoke to some of his former colleagues in the Secret Service and they are absolutely furious about the agency’s cocaine ‘investigation.’

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

The Secret Service last Thursday concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.

No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the baggy of cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi, the agency didn’t interview the 500 potential culprits because it would be a strain on resources.

Dan Bongino said he has received numerous texts and emails from former colleagues in the agency and they are furious over the sham investigation.

Bongino explained how the West Wing is a “limited access” area.

“So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way, in a bag which is plastic, which is non-porous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They’ve got to know who did it. The question is who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Don’t destroy this agency like they did the FBI. It’s really unbecoming,” Bongino said.

“A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service who retired, they are absolutely furious about this. Oh yeah, yeah, I can tell you — I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing, humiliating.’ These are good guys, man, guys who worked for Obama and Bush, non-partisan guys, most of them aren’t even political. This is embarrassing, they know exactly who it was,” he said.

“Wow! Do these people want it to come out that it was probably Hunter Biden?” Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan asked Bongino.

“Well, you know, is it – the question is, is it Hunter or one of his friends? But like here’s the thing. So, I’m in the Secret Service for 12 years, a good amount of times. We never had this problem. So nobody, by Occam’s razor, right, the process of deduction, keep things simple, keep it simple stupid, Occam’s razor. You’ve got this guy, we never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found there on Sunday, and everybody is like, “Gosh, who could it be,” Bongino said.

Bongino reiterated his concern that the Biden White House was going to destroy faith in the Secret Service.

WATCH: