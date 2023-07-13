AS PREDICTED: Secret Service Concludes Cocaine Investigation – No Suspect Identified – ‘Cocaine Was Found in a Blind Spot For Surveillance Cameras’

The Secret Service concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.

Surprise, surprise! No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

CNN reported:

The Secret Service has concluded its investigation into the small bag of cocaine found at the White House and has been unable to identify a suspect, two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. Secret Service officials combed through visitor logs and surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, one of the sources said. Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered. The second source said that the leading theory remains that it was left by one of the hundreds of visitors who entered the West Wing that weekend for tours and were asked to leave their phones inside those cubbies. The cubbies where the small bag of cocaine was found is a blind spot for surveillance cameras, according to a source familiar with the investigation. While there’s surveillance around where the bag was found, cameras are not trained directly on the West Wing cubbies near the lower-level entrance where it was discovered, the source said, making it difficult to identify who left the bag behind.

Earlier this month a baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

No one is buying this.

Rep. Burchett accused the Biden White House of a cover-up.