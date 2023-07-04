Secret Service CONFIRMS Gateway Pundit’s Report of Cocaine Being Found On White House Grounds

On Sunday evening, The Gateway Pundit reported Hazmat crews were dispatched inside the entrance gate near the West Wing of the White House to investigate a suspicious white substance that tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride.

The report stemmed from local DC journalist Andrew Leyden who posted photos on Twitter that showed Hazmat crews located near the gate of the West Wing of the White House.

Leyden later tweeted out a link to a DC Fire & EMS radio call that confirmed the suspicious white substance found tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride.

LOOK:

DC Fire Hazmat reports they have found a substance that tests positive for Cocaine Hydrochloride near the White House, which is a local anesthetic. Audio from @OpenMHz https://t.co/poI9vabqM7 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 3, 2023

LISTEN:

BREAKING: Cocaine Hydrochloride spotted near West Executive Wing pic.twitter.com/cJLr2rnEDU — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) July 3, 2023

Now two days later, the Secret Service has confirmed The Gateway Pundit’s report.

United States Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a comment to the Washington Post confirmed that a white substance was found on White House ground and its now undergoing more testing after a preliminary test confirmed it tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride.

Per The Washington Post:

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a suspicious substance that prompted a brief evacuation when it was found Sunday evening inside the White House, according to law enforcement authorities. In a preliminary test, the substance, a white powder, indicated positive for cocaine, according to an official familiar with the investigation and the recording of a dispatch from a D.C. fire crew that responded to the incident. A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance is undergoing further testing to determine what it is, and authorities are looking into how it got into the White House. He said the D.C. fire department determined the substance did not present a threat.

Andrew Leyden who broke the news on Twitter, recorded the entire scene:

WATCH: