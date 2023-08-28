Status Conference Monday in Trump’s DC Case – Leftist Judge Expected to Set Trial Date As Dirty Jack Smith Asks For Jan 2nd, 2024 Trial

President Trump’s attorneys are in court this morning for a status conference where the Judge could set trial dates in the free speech prosecution in DC.

The case against Trump for speaking out against the stolen 2020 election will be presented before Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. Chutkan worked at the same law office as Hunter Biden and donated over $3,000 to Barack Obama from 2008-2012.

Chutkan is reportedly the only federal judge in the nation’s capital who has been sentencing January 6th defendants to terms longer than what the government had recommended.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump requested an immediate recusal of the far-left and anti-Trump U.S. District Judge.

Dirty Special Council Jack Smith was previously granted a gag order against the President to prevent him from talking about the case and take down the leading candidate for President in 2024.

The Government is also proposing a trial date of January 2, 2024, giving Trump’s attorneys just four months to review millions of documents and defend the President. Jack Smith wants Trump convicted by Super Tuesday in March.

These junk charges against Trump came ONE DAY after Devon Archer‘s testimony on the Biden Crime Family before the House Oversight Committee.

The conference started at 10 a.m. ET.

Judge Chutkan has already told defense attorneys that she is not buying their argument that they need more time to prepare for the trial. She will likely side with Jack Smith to screw Trump.

AP reports,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has proposed a Jan. 2 trial in federal court in Washington, one of four cities where Trump could face trial as soon as next year. Trump’s lawyers, citing the time they say is needed to review 11.5 million pages of documents they’ve received from prosecutors, have asked for a trial in April 2026 — about a year and a half after the presidential election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during Monday’s status conference. Another potential agenda item could be additional discussion on any constraints on the Republican former president in publicly discussing evidence in the case. Chutkan said at a hearing earlier this month that she would “take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the case” and warned that “inflammatory” statements about the proceedings could prompt her to move the case more quickly to trial to prevent witness intimidation or jury pool contamination.

One America News Network correspondent Daniel Baldwin spoke to attorney Alan Dershowitz for more:

Dershowitz: It’s impossible to have the trial in January even though a bunch of zealot law professors and former judges, many from the Federalist Society, filed a brief in the Court asking for a January second date. Never in the history of our country has a case as complex as this, with so many counts and so many documents, been able to be brought to a trial within four months and three weeks. If I were a defense attorney in the case, I would stand up in front of the judge and say, “I’m not doing this. It’s like asking a brain surgeon to commit brain surgery without preparation. I am a lawyer. I am not going to be ineffective on behalf of my client. No, I will not participate in this mockery of injustice, this rush to injustice. You are going to have to have a trial date which allows me to investigate every witness, investigate the jury pool, make every motion I want to make, and take every appellate remedy I want to take. That’s what the legal system is about, and you’re not going to shortcut it just because of your political goals.” That’s what they’re trying to do.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on all of the sham indictments against President Trump.