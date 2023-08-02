Judge Overseeing Trump’s J6 Case Previously Donated to Obama Campaign and Worked at Same Law Office as Hunter Biden

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan who was appointed by Obama will be the judge overseeing Trump “January 6th” case in DC.

Chutkan has a long history of ruling against conservatives and according to NBC “She is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested.”

A quick look into Chutkan’s political donation records reveals she donated over $3,000 dollars to Barack Obama from 2008-2012.

Here are some of her donation records according to Open Secret:

Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Monica Crowley, pointed out on Twitter that Chutkan also worked at the same law office as Hunter Biden.

LOOK:

The judge in the Trump J6 case – an Obama appointee and donor – worked at the same law firm as Hunter Biden. This is the level of contempt they have for the Constitution, the rule of law – and YOU. pic.twitter.com/ZyqZ3YNTA8 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 2, 2023

According to Open Secrets, Hunter Biden worked as an attorney for Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP from 2009-2014.

Chutkan also worked as attorney at Boies, Schiller & Flexner, and became a partner in 2007.

She left the law firm in 2014 after being appointed by Obama as the United States district judge for the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

It’s worth noting that both Hunter Biden and judge Chutkan both left the law firm in 2014.

Hunter Biden’s work history per Open Secret:

Chutkan’s work history according to answers on her Senate judicial nominee questionnaire:

The swamp just got swampier.