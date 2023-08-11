‘Free Speech Right Not Absolute’ – Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan Signals She will Gag Trump in Middle of Presidential Campaign

Judge Chutkan is going to gag Trump in the middle of a presidential campaign!

Trump’s lawyer appeared before Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan Friday morning for a hearing on a proposed gag order.

Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond to a motion for protective order (gag order) filed by dirty Jack Smith rather than give him the standard 14 days.

Chutkan signaled she will gag Trump in the middle of a presidential campaign.

“There are limits, regardless of what is going on in, I hate to say it, his day job. This is a criminal case. The need for this criminal case to proceed in the normal order and protect witnesses and integrity of the process means there are going to be limits on the defendant’s speech.” – the Judge said arguing the First Amendment is “not absolute.”

Judge Chutkan said she doesn’t care that gagging Trump will impact his presidential campaign.

The judge shockingly sides with Trump on what discovery info must be restricted, saying Trump will only be prohibited from speaking about info deemed sensitive in the case.

Chutkan rejected another Trump proposal that would let him release info if it otherwise becomes public — said Trump can still not share any sensitive discovery on those matters. – The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch reported.

Chutkan sides with the government on the *definition* of sensitive materials to block sharing any withness testimony.

Of course Jack Smith will label ALL materials sensitive.

Chutkan sided with DOJ in blocking Trump from taking notes with any personally identifying information from the evidence.

According to The Hill, Trump’s attorney pushed back: “I’ve never seen case where counsel has to sit next to a client and literally babysit in terms of what they review and what notes they take.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith also requested a January 2 trial date for President Trump’s charges related to the January 6 case in Washington DC.

Last Tuesday Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks,” according to a court filing on Thursday.

Jack Smith wants Trump convicted by Super Tuesday in March.

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will be held on January 15.

