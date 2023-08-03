READ: House Judiciary Committee Releases Full Devon Archer Transcript – Reveals Critical New Details Including Why Joe Biden Was the Reason Burisma Did Not Go Bankrupt

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee released the full transcript of Devon Archer’s testimony to Congress and it is damning.

As previously reported by the Gateway Pundit, Archer appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president.

Archer told lawmakers the “Biden brand” helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.

Archer also said that Burisma execs, including Hunter Biden, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, convened a meeting and ‘called DC’ to get Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin fired.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Shokin was investigating Burisma and its CEO Mykola Zlochevsky for corruption and several homes and vehicles belonging to the oligarch were seized.

The transcript confirms these details laid out by Archer. But there is some new information that has not previously been revealed. One is that Joe Biden, “the Big Guy,” WAS the entire brand and that Burisma would have gone out of business without him.

Selling the brand meant Joe, period!

Devon Archer confirmed Joe Biden was THE BRAND, and he brought the most value to THE BRAND. pic.twitter.com/2wONAzmBPF — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Archer states Burisma would have gone out of business if not for THE BRAND. pic.twitter.com/cKvxsCOXmN — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Archer said that Joe not only listened in on his son’s conversations with Burisma over 20 times (as previously reported) but he also revealed the Joe had dinner with Hunter’s business associates who then wired money to the Biden Crime Family’s associated LLCs.

Archer stated then-VP Biden was on the phone over 20 times with Hunter Biden’s business associates and that these phone calls were a “signal.” pic.twitter.com/Fat4PaBJ72 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Devon Archer reveals then-VP Joe Biden DID ATTEND dinners with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates who wired money to Biden associated LLCs. pic.twitter.com/tqTpa4qwv2 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

The transcript also reveals a moment where the majority counsel asks “if it would be weird” to call his dad right now and Archer agreed it would be odd. The point was to establish how awkward and glaringly corrupt the business dealings were.

Majority Counsel asked if it would be weird to “call my dad right now and put him on speakerphone.” Devon Archer agreed that would be odd. pic.twitter.com/ZtTLBX2QJI — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Burisma executives also wanted Hunter to get help from DC for one simple reason: he had a powerful name and could get through to his dad.

Burisma executives requested Hunter Biden to get “help from D.C.” to address “government pressure” and were aware Hunter had a “very powerful name.” pic.twitter.com/RPRntDGNMP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

