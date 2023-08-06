Trump Calls for Immediate Recusal of Far-Left Judge and Venue Change Out of DC in High-Stakes Free Speech Case

Former President Donald Trump has requested an immediate recusal of far-left and anti-Trump U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has been appointed to preside over his ongoing “January 6th” case in Washington D.C. Trump characterizes the judge as a “biased” judge.

Chutkan has been known for her harsh rulings against conservative defendants. In fact, NBC reported that she is the only federal judge in the nation’s capital who has been sentencing January 6th defendants to terms longer than what the government had recommended.

Chutkan’s political inclinations seem evident from her past contributions to political causes. The judge donated over $3,000 to Barack Obama’s campaigns between 2008 and 2012, according to her public donation records.

Here are some of her donation records according to Open Secret:

Adding fuel to Trump’s claims of bias is Chutkan’s professional connection to Hunter Biden. Monica Crowley, the former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, highlighted on X that Chutkan and Biden worked at the same law firm, Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP.

Open Secrets records show that Hunter Biden served as an attorney there from 2009-2014, with Chutkan also working as an attorney and even making partner in 2007. Both left the firm in 2014; Biden moved on to other endeavors, while Chutkan was appointed as a judge by then-President Obama.

Hunter Biden’s work history per Open Secret:

In light of these revelations, Trump voiced his concerns and frustrations over the weekend on his social platform, Truth Social.

“”There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out of D.C.,” Trump wrote.

The Judge in the J6 #Trump case already showed her hand, ordering defense counsel to respond in less than a single business day to a disguised gag order demand of prosecutors. This is why a motion to disqualify the Judge exposing her complicity in Biden corruption is necessary. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) August 5, 2023