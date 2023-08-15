The Muskegon Cover-Up: Gateway Pundit Investigators Visit Registration Fraud Epicenter and Find FBI Has Stalled Investigation and Silenced Officials, No Prosecutions in 3 Years

Critical information for investigating the Muskegon Michigan voter fraud in 2020 is being illegally withheld from public review. Investigating systemic voter fraud in the 2020 election in Muskegon requires examining the 8,000-12,000 likely-fraudulent voter applications submitted by Biden campaign-financed GBI Strategies in October 2020, but those files have been withheld from public review on the argument that they are part of an ‘ongoing investigation’ by law enforcement.

This tactic for evading FOIA at the state and federal level is well-known, but its use here to deny access to public records by removing them and not including a duplicate, is unique.

According to far-left Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, these admittedly false and fraudulent voter applications were never added to the voter rolls. But no one can know for sure because the files themselves, in violation of state law, have been sealed and have been ‘under investigation’ by Nessel’s office and the FBI for three years for a criminal case with no prosecutions. There’s no way to know whether a fraudulent application wasn’t approved or later resubmitted in a less suspicious way in time to commit voter fraud in 2020.

The Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch caught this fraud because 8,000-10,0000 were turned in by one person on one day.

And if these 8,000-14,000 total voter applications were indeed fraudulent, why has no one been prosecuted in the three years since?

For context, Muskegon Michigan has a population of 38,220, and a voting age population of roughly 29,697. It had roughly 28,172 registered to vote in the 2020 election according to the Michigan Qualified Voter File, also called the “QVF”, where 15,435 are recorded as having voted, 9,378 of which were voting absentee.

So when a group is paid $11 million to do ‘voter registrations’ by a Presidential campaign and submits enough fraudulent voter applications to effectively increase the voter rolls by 50% in a jurisdiction in a day, that’s apparently how much fraud it takes to refer it to an investigation — but not to actually produce any arrests or indictments within three years.

This is all relevant now because far-left Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel indicted 16 Trump 2020 electors on 8 felonies each because, she says, they signed a certification of their status as electors and tried to create an ‘alternative slate’ of electors knowing there were no legitimate ongoing voter fraud claims and no voter fraud investigations going on in the state.

Yet there were ongoing voter fraud claims, especially in Muskegon, and there has been an ongoing voter fraud investigation for the past three years – that no one knew about except Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

The Muskegon Police Report on GBI Strategies not only confirms Dana Nessel as a liar but it shows the fatal flaw in her legal persecution of the Trump Electors: there were major irregularities in the 2020 election, widespread eyewitness accounts of voter fraud, and ongoing law enforcement investigations of voter fraud that have all been kept from public view by judges who dismissed challenges without hearing any evidence, a media that stuck to a false framing of ‘the most secure election’, and dishonest law enforcement officials like Dana Nessel.

The Muskegon voter fraud investigation shows that the Trump electors had no guilty mind or guilty intent when trying to create an alternate slate of electors in 2020.

Nessel, on the other hand, was threatening journalists with prosecution who dared to report about voter fraud since before the 2020 election.

The cover-up of this Muskegon voter fraud scandal has been ongoing since 2020.

Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch spoke with the Gateway Pundit and said that she no longer has possession or control of any of the voter registration applications in question or even a copy of the material.

“I’m not allowed to talk,” Meisch told the Gateway Pundit in the hallway of the Muskegon City offices. “I gave all the files to law enforcement and I truly don’t have access to any of them.” Meisch clarified that even the envelopes and return labels for the mailed false ballots were taken from her, and have been out of her control, since 2020.

Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch continued: “I can’t talk. I’ve been instructed not to talk about this because it’s an ongoing investigation. It’s not being handled by just the Muskegon Police Department, it’s being handled by a ‘higher’ law enforcement agency.”

Meisch wouldn’t verbally say who the higher authority was, but when asked if it was Muskegon Police, she responded “higher.” When asked if it was the Michigan State Police, she demurred. And when asked if it was the FBI, she gestured to make it clear that is who it was. Other outlets have already reported that this case has been referred to the FBI.

We then went a few doors down to the Muskegon Police and asked Captain Tim Bahorski who was the ‘higher law enforcement agency’ involved who was stonewalling the investigation and sealing all the evidence from public view, and he didn’t hesitate to clarify that it was the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Bahorski told the Gateway Pundit: “Good luck trying to get anything out of them, they won’t even talk to us or give us any update on this case. I ask for updates and they don’t provide anything.”

Cpt. Bahorski said he also couldn’t comment on the details of the ongoing investigation. Yet the Muskegon Police confirmed the accuracy of the reporting at the Gateway Pundit.

Cpt. Bahorski said that when the first email went around with the original reporting, he asked around within the department because the original story seemed outrageous, but the detectives who worked alongside him and worked on the case chimed in to say that it was accurate.

“I came into the office a few days ago and it’s being sent over email to the department, and I’m like what’s going on here? I knew about the investigation, but automatic weapons? Thousands of ballots? Suppressors? And my detectives that worked the case at the time confirmed it was all true,” Cpt. Bahorski said.

Another source on the Muskegon Police Department confirmed to the Gateway Pundit that our reporting was accurate, despite fake stories published by the left-wing media and fake fact-check organizations, and that thousands of fraudulent applications were indeed received.

The Police referred detailed questions to Clerk Meisch, the Clerk referred questions to the Police, and finally the Police referred us to the City Attorney John Schrier who has not responded.

This stonewalling of voter fraud investigations has been ongoing and common since election day 2020.

TGP exclusively reported in November 2020 that corrupt Attorney General Bill Barr was appointing an Obama-era prosecutor notorious for political persecutions as the lead prosecutor for voter fraud claims, Robert Heberle. Unsurprisingly, the fix was always in.

The corrupt FBI never investigated 2020 election fraud. Instead, they protect deep state criminality. The FBI has been caught lying about the Hunter Biden laptop, harassing Trump supporters, raiding Trump for documents he had a right to possess, protecting Hillary Clinton even though she illegally evaded FOIA, fabricating FISA warrants, repeatedly lying to Congress, harassing parents at school board meetings, deceiving the American people for years with the obviously-fake Steele dossier, destroying evidence to falsely imprison conservatives, ignoring voter intimidation and suppression, among many other crimes.



It seems unlikely that any serious official investigation will ever happen in this case after three years languishing with the corrupt FBI.