Chris Wray Lied About FBI Informants Embedded with the Jan. 6 Protesters – Here are 20+ Documented Reports of Feds in the J6 Crowds

Chris Wray lied and lectured House Republicans for accusing the FBI of planting informants/operatives/agents inside the massive crowd of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Wray was obviously playing word games with Congress. Wray likes to do this to obfuscate the truth.

This was an obvious lie.

As the Gateway Pundit as previously reported — Dozens if not hundreds of government operatives infiltrated the protests at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Gateway Pundit previously identified 20 different confirmed incidents and operations involving federal, state, and local government operatives who infiltrated the massive Trump crowds on January 6, 2021.

Each one of these incidents has been confirmed by the far-left press or the government in court documents.

**You can read more here: 20 CONFIRMED INCIDENTS AND OPERATIONS: The DOZENS of Feds, FBI Agents and State Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol and Led the Protests

We currently have no idea how many federal, state and local government operatives were working undercover on January 6 but it looks like it is close to 100 operatives leading the charge on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Recent court documents reveal the Biden Department of Justice admitting to at least 40 undercover operatives with the Proud Boys on January 6.

In September 2022, TGP learned the FBI was running operatives inside The Oath Keepers on January 6th. The DOJ sprung this on the Oath Keepers members before their trial in Washington DC before a Kangaroo Court. The US government finally admitted in this letter they sent out before the trial that they were running Confidential Human Sources (CHS) inside the Oath Keepers organization on January 6.

In November 2022,  the FBI finally admitted they had 8 informants inside the Proud Boys organization on January 6 and likely more.

The DOJ admitted to 40 government CHS agents were undercover on January 6th.

Proud Boys defendant Dominic Pezzola recently reported this admission.

And the number keeps growing – to 50 or more that they are admitting to.

And now this, Washington, D.C. FBI Field Office confirmed on Thursday that undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, despite FBI Director Wray testifying to the contrary.

DC_Draino tweeted: “FBI whistleblower testifies under oath that FBI won’t allow 11,000+ hours of J6 footage to be released b/c it would expose undercover agents committing crimes inside Capitol Not only was J6 a Fed setup, but now it’s confirmed that FBI is also covering its tracks.”

WATCH:

Wray should be dragged back in to testify before congress. It’s time that Wray told the truth to the American people.

