FBI Knew Hunter Laptop Was Authentic in 2019 But Lied to Social Media Companies So Story Would be Censored During 2020 Election

The FBI knew Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was authentic in 2019 but lied to social media companies so the story would be censored during the 2020 election to help Joe Biden.

The House Ways and Means Committee recently reported:

In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime. The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID.

According to testimony from Laura Dehmlow, the Section Chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), the FBI deliberately lied to social media companies about the authenticity of Hunter’s laptop to protect Joe Biden.

In the 9 months leading up to the 2020 election, the FBI met over 30 times with social media platforms — all while in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In one of the meetings, somebody from Twitter essentially asked whether the laptop was real.

“One of the FBI folks who was on the call did confirm that, “yes, it was,” before another participant jumped in and said, “no further comment,” Dehmlow said.

There it is.

🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Testimony reveals the FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, but when asked by a social media company about the laptop’s authenticity the FBI said “no further comment.” The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/LzjS5cSBS6 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 20, 2023

51 top intel officials also lied about the laptop from hell.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

The Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie.

The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

There were 60 dishonest intel officers (9 who refused to publicly post their name) who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian disinformation operation.