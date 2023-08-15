JUST IN: Fulton County Clerk Releases New Statement on Leaked Trump Docs That Matched Fani Willis’s Indictments and It’s a Doozy

Stalin is smiling.

The Fulton County Clerk of Courts on Tuesday released a new statement on the leaked charging documents.

Early Monday the corrupt Fulton County court website briefly posted several charges against Trump – including RICO charges – before the grand jury had even closed (see below).



Leaked Trump charging docs

The charges were briefly posted and taken down without explanation.

A few hours later, a Fulton County clerk claimed the Trump charging documents posted to their media queue and published by Reuters, were “fictitious.”

Trump’s lawyers blasted the charging document leak.

“This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception,” Trump’s counsel said.

Later Monday evening President Trump and 18 others were indicted by the Fulton County grand jury.

The grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The indictment unsealed Monday night was identical to the leaked charging docs posted to the Fulton County clerk’s website.

On Monday night FOX News reporter Bryan Llenas confronted Fani Willis on the leak noting that the indictments returned perfectly matched the Fulton County Clerk’s release.

Willis blew it off lying to the American public. She had no answer.

Now the Fulton County Clerk is claiming the leaked documents were a “trial run” gone awry.

According to the latest statement, Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, Ché Alexander, posted a ‘test sample’ to the media queue.

Ché Alexander was seen delivering the Trump indictment to the judge on Monday.







“In anticipation of issues that arise with entering a potentially large indictment, Alexander used charges that pre-exist in Odyssey to test the system and conduct a trial run. Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet,” the Fulton Clerk of Courts said in a statement.

Surprise, surprise! The so-called ‘test sample’ was IDENTICAL to actual charging documents (see below).





