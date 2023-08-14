BREAKING: Corrupt Fulton County Court Website Posts RICO Charges Against Trump Before Grand Jury Has Voted – Takes Down Docs without Explanation

by

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must be removed from the Trump investigation!

The corrupt Fulton County court website briefly posted several charges against Trump – including RICO charges – before the grand jury has even closed!

The charges were briefly posted and taken down without explanation.

Reuters reported:

The Fulton County, Georgia, court’s website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as “open,” but is no longer available on the court’s website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed.”The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said.

The Grand Jury is still meeting!

“Fulton County DA must be removed from the Trump investigation. This is unlawful and unconstitutional.” Mike Cernovich said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.