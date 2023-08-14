Trump Lawyers Blast Corrupt Fulton County DA For Prematurely Posting RICO Charges on Website – County Clerk Claims Docs “Fictitious”

President Trump’s lawyers Drew Findling and Jennifer Little blasted Fulton County for posting the proposed charges against Trump before the grand jury even deliberated.

The corrupt Fulton County court website briefly posted several charges against Trump – including RICO charges – before the grand jury has even closed!

A Fulton County clerk said the Trump indictment documents posted online were “fictitious.”

However, the document had an assigned case number and judge!

How did the charging documents get on the Fulton County Clerk’s website?

President Trump’s lawyers said of the documents posted online, “This was not a simple administrative mistake.”

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated,” the lawyers wrote.

“This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception,” they said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must be removed from the Trump investigation!

Thanks for sharing!
