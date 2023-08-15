BOOM! FOX Reporter Confronts Fani Willis on This Afternoon’s Court Leak that Matches Her Junk Indictments Released Tonight – Willis Balks – Refuses to Answer! (VIDEO)

Earlier Monday the corrupt Fulton County court website briefly posted several charges against Trump – including RICO charges – before the grand jury has even closed!

The charges were briefly posted and taken down without explanation.

Reuters reported:

The Fulton County, Georgia, court’s website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation. The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump. The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as “open,” but is no longer available on the court’s website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed.”The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said.

The Grand Jury was still meeting at the time!

“Fulton County DA must be removed from the Trump investigation. This is unlawful and unconstitutional.” Mike Cernovich said.

Fulton County DA indicted Trump under Georgia’s RICO law. Reuters obtained the documents. The Grand Jury is still meeting. The law isn’t being followed. This is state sponsored lynching. pic.twitter.com/N37QLIcPMh — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 14, 2023

On Monday night FOX News reporter Bryan Llenas confronted Fani Willis on the leak noting that the indictments reached tonight perfectly matched this afternoon’s Fulton County Clerk’s release.

Willis blew it off lying to the American public. She had no answer.

Bryan Llenas: Earlier today, there was a fictitious document, according to the Fulton County Clerk’s Office, that was circulated online with charges against former President Donald Trump. That fictitious document matched exactly the charges that we now see in this indictment. Can you tell us more about that document leak? Because now you have the former president’s lawyers who are saying that this is emblematic of a serious problem with your office. Fani Willis: No, I can’t tell you anything about what you refer to. What I can tell you is that we had a grand jury here in Fulton County. They deliberated til almost 08:00, if not right after 08:00, and indictment was returned. It was true billed, and you now have an indictment. I am not an expert on clerk’s duties or even administrative duties. I wouldn’t know how to work that system. And so I’m not going to speculate. Next question.

So, will Americans stand for such lawlessness?