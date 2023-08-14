Conservatives Alarmed After Report That Current Maui Police Chief Was Incident Commander During 2017 Las Vegas Massacre

This new revelation will certainly not give America confidence that the true cause behind the Maui fires will ever be known. Instead, we can count on a likely cover-up instead.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, devastating wildfires in Maui have left almost 100 people dead with approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

People were reportedly jumping into the ocean and historic Lahania town was destroyed.

The news only gets worse, though. Reports reveal that current Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was the incident commander during the Las Vegas massacre in 2017, the worst mass shooting in American history. An incident commander is the top decision maker during a major incident. Their job is to delegate tasks and listen to input from subject matter experts to ultimately bring the incident to resolution.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier came to Hawaii after 22 years in Las Vegas. He was incident commander for the 2017 mass shooting that left over 50 dead. Here he tells @CNN why only two bodies have been identified out of the 68 dead on Maui. #mauifires #maui #hawaii pic.twitter.com/FVxxWn0pGX — Ryan Kawailani Ozawa (@hawaii) August 13, 2023

Callesto is correct. Here is an excerpt from a November 2021 article in the Honolulu Civil Beat by Blaze Lovell regarding Pelletier arrival in Maui.

He’s seen his share of violence, having shot at three suspects and killed one of them, according to reports from Las Vegas media. In 2017, Pelletier was the incident commander for a mass shooting at a country music festival that left 58 people dead.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Stephen Paddock murdered 60 people from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. But local authorities and the FBI never gave the public answers regarding why he shot these innocent people, raising questions regarding a cover-up.

Local authorities also completely botched the crime scene investigation. Authorities also changed the timeline multiple times.

The FBI also decided to push a BS theory earlier this year that Paddock was upset over how casinos treated him which almost no one bought.

This disturbing revelation regarding Pelletier is certainly alarming conservatives, who question whether this a coincidence.

