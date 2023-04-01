New Report on Motive of 2017 Las Vegas Shooter is Raising Eyebrows

In 2017, Stephen Paddock committed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The shooting has been shrouded in mystery for years. Details have been scarce and a motive has never been revealed, until now. The FBI, too busy with other things, failed to announce a motive.

A new motive theory is being advanced by several media outlets, but it’s raising eyebrows because it doesn’t sound plausible at all.

Does anyone believe this?

Las Vegas shooter was upset over how casinos treated him, new FBI documents say The high-stakes gambler who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern America, killing 60 and injuring hundreds more in Las Vegas, was apparently angry over how the casinos were treating him despite his high-roller status, according to a fellow gambler. An FBI interview with the gunman’s fellow gambler is detailed in hundreds of pages of documents made public this week. The gambler, whose name is redacted in the documents, said he believed the stress could have easily caused gunman Stephen Paddock “to snap.” Paddock, 64, was a video poker player who relied on gambling as his main source of income. The revelation comes years after the FBI in Las Vegas and the local police department concluded their investigations without a definitive motive, although both agencies said Paddock burned through more than $1.5 million, became obsessed with guns, and distanced himself from his girlfriend and family in the months leading up to the massacre.

It has been over five years and this is what they’ve come up with as a motive?

Again, does anyone believe this?

What is the FBI hiding?