Update: At Least 80 Dead, 1000 Still Missing, Additional Areas Evacuated from Wildfires in Hawaii

The Gateway Pundit reported on the devastating wildfires in Hawaii that have left at least 80 dead with approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

A new fire on Friday night led to the evacuation of an area near the town of Kaanapali in West Maui. Reports Saturday reveal that fire has been 100% contained.

ALERT 🚨 *Another fire* Kaanapali, a town north of Lahaina in West Maui, is evacuating people due to a growing fire. pic.twitter.com/OKMQnnARUg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 12, 2023

The New York Post reported on those still missing: