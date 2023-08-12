Update: At Least 80 Dead, 1000 Still Missing, Additional Areas Evacuated from Wildfires in Hawaii

The Gateway Pundit reported on the devastating wildfires in Hawaii that have left at least 80 dead with approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
A new fire on Friday night led to the evacuation of an area near the town of Kaanapali in West Maui. Reports Saturday reveal that fire has been 100% contained.
KITV4 reports, “A fire that flared up near Kaanapali in West Maui is now 100% contained, according to Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. Some Kaanapali residents and visitors near where the fire started were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to battle the blaze. Others chose to voluntarily evacuate as a precaution.”
While the latest fire has been contained, a highway re-closure into Lahaina continues into Saturday.
Kelly Armstrong, a Kaanapali Resident and former Candidate for Hawaii House of Representatives, joined One America News to talk about the devastation he has witnessed.
The New York Post reported on those still missing:
About 1,000 people are missing in the devastating Hawaii wildfire whose death toll has climbed to at least 55 – including a disabled veteran who sent his family a terrifying photo of raging flames near his home.
Gov. Josh Green told reporters Thursday night that around 1,000 people were still unaccounted for in what was becoming the deadliest disaster in the Aloha State’s history.
“It doesn’t mean that many have passed … we can’t contact them, we can’t know,” the governor explained of scenes of devastation that look “like a bomb” went off.
“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio. You compound some of that. So when we’re speaking to our officers, we need them to get a (satellite) phone,” Green continued.