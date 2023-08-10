Apocalypse: 36 People Dead in Maui Wildfires – Famous Lahaina Banyan Tree Charred (VIDEO)

At least 36 people have died in the Maui wildfires.

Wildfires in Maui destroyed ‘Front Street’ in historic Lahaina.

According to authorities, people jumped into the ocean to escape the fire and smoke.

Strong winds fueled the blaze.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as ‘apocalyptic.’

Lahaina’s famous Banyan tree, the largest in the US with 47 trunks, was charred.


Credit: Lei_dubzz Instagram

