Apocalypse: 36 People Dead in Maui Wildfires – Famous Lahaina Banyan Tree Charred (VIDEO)

At least 36 people have died in the Maui wildfires.

Wildfires in Maui destroyed ‘Front Street’ in historic Lahaina.

According to authorities, people jumped into the ocean to escape the fire and smoke.

Strong winds fueled the blaze.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as ‘apocalyptic.’

WATCH:

At least 36 people have been killed since fires began in Maui. It's feared that fire has consumed much of Lahaina Town's historic Front Street, home to restaurants, bars, stores and what is believed to be the United States’ largest #banyantree. #lahainafire #MauiFires #maui… pic.twitter.com/EdIpzBzHT7 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 10, 2023

At least 36 people have died.

🚨 JUST IN: Death toll from Maui, Hawaii fires has reached 36 The town of Lahaina looks absolutely apocalyptic. There is practically nothing left. Winds from a distant hurricane fanned the flames of a wildfire, engulfing the resort town with very little warning. People fled… pic.twitter.com/sHLVcCxaiv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 10, 2023

Before and after photographs of the fire damage in Lahaina, Maui. Absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/rYfLYN2bAg — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 10, 2023

Lahaina’s famous Banyan tree, the largest in the US with 47 trunks, was charred.



Credit: Lei_dubzz Instagram

Please consider donating to Harvest Church Maui relief fund by clicking here.

Donations to Harvest Church will go to: