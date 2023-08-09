MAUI BURNING: People Flee Into Ocean to Escape Wildfires – Historic Lahaina Town Destroyed (VIDEO)

Wildfires in Maui destroyed ‘Front Street’ in historic Lahaina.

According to authorities, people jumped into the ocean to escape the fire and smoke.

No word on injuries at this time.

Strong winds are fueling the blaze.

Residents evacuated West Maui early Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as ‘apocalyptic.’

WATCH:

Hawaii News Now reported:

Eyewitnesses described an apocalyptic scene Tuesday in Lahaina town, where residents were forced to jump into the harbor waters to avoid fast-moving flames from a massive brush fire that’s destroyed much of the historic area — and continues to burn.

Residents say an overwhelmed fire force — fighting flames all day amid powerful winds — could do little as flames ripped through the historic community, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in what onlookers believe is the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history since Hurricane Iniki.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke confirmed that the Hawaii National Guard had been activated to help respond to the sprawling fire crisis, which also includes other raging wildfires. The flames have forced thousands to their homes, and many aren’t sure what they’ll find when they return.

Officials confirmed to Hawaii News Now that the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to Front Street Beach and the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor to rescue a number of people from the water.

DEVELOPING….

