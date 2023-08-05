Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Blasts Mayor Johnson’s Weak Leadership “It is a Terrible Way to Govern a City”

Chicago went full commie with the election of radical socialist Brandon Johnson as Mayor.

Johnson stepped into the disaster left by failed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. One of the most pressing issues in the Windy City is rampant, out of control crime.

In June, hundreds of deranged teenagers stormed the streets of a Chicago neighborhood causing massive destruction along the way with no police in sight to protect the helpless residents.

Recent data reveals increases in almost all major crimes in Chicago during Johnson’s first month in office, with total crime growing 38% over the same time last year, during May 15, 2023 – June 11, 2023.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is speaking out about Johnson’s failed leadership in a YouTube video to the police rank-and-file.

Catanzara addressed Johnson’s remarks on Friday that referred to the ransacking of a South Loop convenience store a teen “trend”—and not a “mob action.” Further, he told reporters it was inappropriate “to refer to children as, like, baby Al Capones.”

Mayor Johnson bristles at ‘mob action’ phrase to describe disruptive gatherings of youths, saying, ‘to refer to children as like baby Al Capones is not appropriate,’ @CraigDellimore reports.https://t.co/wJp8TkDp9v — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) August 2, 2023

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

“The teen takeover on Roosevelt Road was not a teen takeover,” Catanzara said. “It was looting. It was mob action. It is in the ordinance, Mr. Mayor. Look it up. It’s also in the state statute. I would hope you’d be familiar with that. “Nobody is renaming anybody little mini-Al Capones. But they certainly, in many cases, had the same, terrorizing effect that Al Capone had 100 years ago with these teen takeovers, where they think they can do whatever they want with no repercussions, no parental supervision and no accountability — specifically apparent by the mayor’s office in City Hall, who wants to excuse all of this bad behavior because Chicago has a past. So that means: Do whatever the hell you want apparently.” ********** “It is a terrible way to govern a city,” the police union boss said. “You are slowly destroying it, bit by bit by bit.