In First Month in Office Crime Jumps 38% Under New Chicago Mayor Johnson

When Chicagoans voted out Lori Lightfoot and put Mayor Brandon Johnson in charge, they doubled-down on the progressive soft on crime approach and went full commie.

And they are getting exactly what they voted for.

The latest data reveals increases in almost all major crimes, with total crime growing 38% over the same time last year, during May 15, 2023 – June 11, 2023, Johnson’s first month in office.

Wirepoints reports: