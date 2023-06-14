In First Month in Office Crime Jumps 38% Under New Chicago Mayor Johnson

When Chicagoans voted out Lori Lightfoot and put Mayor Brandon Johnson in charge, they doubled-down on the progressive soft on crime approach and went full commie.
And they are getting exactly what they voted for.
The latest data reveals increases in almost all major crimes, with total crime growing 38% over the same time last year, during May 15, 2023 – June 11, 2023, Johnson’s first month in office.
Aggravated batteries were up 17% and burglaries increased 12%. Criminal sexual assaults were up 5%. Car thefts continued their out-of-control spiral, up 153%. Even shootings were up 12%.
Only homicides fell over the period, declining 5%. That’s three less people murdered in that one month period, but unfortunately, still a rounding error in a city that has led the country in homicides for eleven straight years (see Wirepoints’ survey of America’s 75-largest cities for more).