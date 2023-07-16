Just Another Crime Wave Weekend in Chicago: Construction Crew Targeted and Off-Duty Police Officer Robbed

Another weekend of crime has enveloped Chicago. The latest victims, among many, include an off-duty police officer and a construction robbed at gunpoint in the Logan Square neighborhood.

How are those socialist policies working out Chi-town?

CWB Chicago reports:

In River North, the off-duty officer was with a friend, leaving a nightclub in the 200 block of West Ontario, when three armed men confronted them around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a law enforcement source. The robbers took the victims’ property, then fled the scene in a Nissan Altima. ***** Perhaps coincidentally, a group of construction workers were robbed in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw around 2:40 p.m. Friday. A surveillance video shared with CWBChicago showed three masked gunmen robbing a construction crew on the sidewalk. The offenders, at least one armed with a rifle, went through the workers’ pockets, taking phones, credit cards, and other items. They escaped in a small black car.

No arrests have been announced in any of the crimes.

The latest victims to be targeted in Chicago’s relentless wave of robberies: • An off-duty cop robbed in River North overnight • A woman carjacked in Lincoln Park last night • A construction crew robbed in Logan Square …and many morehttps://t.co/Sdvq75l5LH — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 16, 2023

CWB Chicago shared an email from Alderman Daniel La Spata (1st) to his constituents after two armed men robbed Tip Top Liquor, also in Logan Square, Friday night:

I’m very sad to share that one of the employees at community staple Bucktown Food & Liquor was shot yesterday evening during a robbery. As a frequent customer, I went this afternoon to share my sympathy with the manager, who shared that the employee who was shot is recovering and that they are getting very positive engagement from area detectives. My team is committed to their staff and area detectives and I sincerely hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. As always, I will continue to work with our 14th District police on any actionable updates and support that my team and I can provide.