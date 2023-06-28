Windy City Mayhem: HUNDREDS OF YOUTHS Invade Chicago Neighborhood, Destroy Property, and Terrorize Homeowners for Several Hours – Gunshots Also Reportedly Heard (VIDEO)

This is what happens when cities coddle criminals.

Hundreds of deranged teenagers stormed the streets of a Chicago neighborhood earlier this week and caused massive destruction along the way with no police in sight to protect the helpless residents.

WGN TV reported that around 9 PM Monday night, the teens poured off the Chicago “L” train at the Belmont Red Line stop and completely shut down the roadway for several hours. Residents were left in complete terror.

Here are some videos of the invasion.









One anonymous resident revealed the extent of the havoc the hoodlums wrought. Her own car was used as a personal toy.

They were jumping on cars, breaking glass, throwing things. I know my personal automobile was used as a bar for people.

WATCH:

She told WGN that when she called 911 to report the scene, the cops said they could not do anything.

I was told that there was nothing they could do. They were so overwhelmed at the moment that there were just way too many calls coming in.

Another neighbor, Grace Rohen, said the whole incident was “terrifying” and “very scary.” She also told WGN she heard gunshots during the teen takeover.

“It’s terrifying. It has been very chaotic and as somebody who’s lived in Lakeview for the past three years, it’s very scary to see how things have changed over time.” a resident said.

According to WGN, business owners were so spooked by the scenes that they immediately closed their businesses. They kept watch over the businesses all night in order to prevent the thugs from destroying their property.

Here is what Roddy Hashish, one of the business owners, told WGN:

Right away we decided to close the store and the restaurant, and we stayed all night watching to make sure nobody broke in or nobody vandalized our business.

Police finally arrived to break up the scene and eventually arrested two individuals. Police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said a 15-year-old girl was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

A 50-year-old man was also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer according to the Chicago Sun-Times.