CHICAGO GOES FULL COMMIE: Radical Marxist Brandon Johnson Is Predicted Winner in Mayor’s Race Against Pro-Police Moderate Candidate Paul Vallas

The radical Marxist won in Chicago tonight.
Get out while you can.

Brandon Johnson is the likely winner in the Chicago Mayoral race replacing the short crazy lady.

The Commie Squad loves this guy.

Johnson is the predicted winner against Paul Vallas who supports the police.

Vallas never had a chance. Chicago voters hate the cops.

Paul Vallas called Johnson to concede.

