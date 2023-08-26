Biden Regime Declares War on Ceiling Fans to Fight “Climate Change” – Settles on Costly New Scheme that Could Put Small Manufacturers Out of Business

First the Biden regime came for your gas stove, then your dishwashers, then gas furnaces and then your water heaters.

Now the Regime is targeting for your ceiling fans, jeopardizing small businesses in the process. Like the other previous schemes, the primary purpose is to advance the Regime’s radical “climate change” agenda.

Fox Business reported Friday that the Department of Energy (DOE) is proposing a new rule that would require ceiling fans to be more “energy efficient.”

The DOE says that proposed rule, which is dated June 22, would save Americans “a significant amount” of energy.

DOE’s analyses indicate that the proposed energy conservation standards for ceiling fans would save a significant amount of energy.

As Newsweek reported, the comment period for the new rule closed on August 21 and the DOE is in the midst of reviewing all comments, data and information.

Republicans of the Small Business Committee blasted the new rule and explained in a letter Thursday to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm how it could put up to 30% of small business ceiling manufacturers out of business.

This rule would require numerous small business fan manufacturers to redesign their products and may put between 10 and 30 percent of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business. It appears that the Department of Energy (DOE) may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process.

A DOE spokesperson fired back against the GOP and made dubious claims about the proposals impact on cost savings to taxpayers along with their impact on air pollution.

These proposed standards, which are required by Congress, wouldn’t take effect until 2028, would give Americans more energy efficient options to choose from, and would save hardworking taxpayers up to $369 million per year, while substantially reducing harmful air pollution — a crucial fact that some have conveniently failed to mention.

The DOE’s own analysis, however, says the purchase price for the energy-efficient fans would increase by about $10 and would take up to four years for the increase in cost would be covered by energy bill savings. Given the Regime’s penchant for lying to the public, there might not be any savings for customers at all.

Moreover, the Energy Department’s own analysis, however, belies the GOP’s points regarding the extreme cost to small businesses. The cost to manufacturers responsible for designing this new equipment would total a whopping $86.6 million per year.

While millions of everyday Americans will continue to suffer thanks to the Regime’s awful “climate change” agenda, liberal elitists will no doubt escape unscathed. The rules simply do not apply to them.