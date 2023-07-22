Biden Regime Escalates War on American Consumers in the Name of ‘Climate Change’ — Announces New Scheme to Eliminate ‘Outdated’ Water Heaters

The Biden regime’s radical “climate change” kicked into another gear Friday night and hoped you would not notice.

The Department of Energy (DOE) released a harmful new rule which will make it far more burdensome for Americans to do laundry, clean, and cook. Millions may also get to experience the “joy” of freezing showers as well.

The Regime is lying about this reality and claims, without evidence, that consumers will achieve significant cost savings. Dim-witted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm released the following statement following the latest assault on ordinary Americans:

Today’s actions — together with our industry partners and stakeholders — improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions. This proposal reinforces the trajectory of consumer savings that forms the key pillar of Bidenomics and builds on the unprecedented actions already taken by this Administration to lower energy costs for working families across the nation,”

As Fox News notes, the truth is this scheme will actually force cheaper water heaters off the market and limit choices for American customers. Given the crushing impact Biden’s policies are having on American workers, millions will likely be unable to afford to buy a new one.

Specifically, non-condensing gas-fired water heaters will soon no longer be available. While these are supposedly less efficient, they come with lower installation costs for consumers because they are smaller and cheaper.

Instead, the Regime wants to require higher efficiency for heaters using heat pump technology. In the case of gas-fired water heaters, efficiency gains would ostensibly be achieved through condensing technology.

You will suffer while they brag to their globalist masters about how their “energy efficient” schemes supposedly cut carbon emissions.

This is the latest step in the Regime’s efforts to alter our way of life completely. Recall that in February, The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported the Feds were considering a complete ban on gas stoves in America.

Biden officials later tried to obfuscate the national uproar before partially admitting the truth in March, saying they want to ban “some” gas stoves. New York, in late April, followed the Regime’s signals and became the first state to ban gas stoves.

The Biden regime in May then released devastating rules to dramatically slash water and energy use limits for Americans’ dishwashers below current levels.

Finally, in June, the Regime revealed they would be finalizing new regulations severely restricting what furnaces you can buy for your home in the future and make new purchases more expensive. Up to 60% of all current residential furnaces on the market would be banned under the new proposals.

While millions of everyday Americans will suffer and die thanks to the regime’s awful “climate change” agenda, liberal elitists will escape unscathed. The rules simply do not apply to them.