Biden Regime Set to Ban OVER HALF of all Gas Furnaces and Change How Millions Heat Their Homes

Now the Biden regime is willing to let you freeze to death to continue their radical “climate change” agenda.

The Regime will soon finalize new regulations severely restricting what furnaces you can buy for your home in the future and make new purchases more expensive. The rules were originally proposed back in June 2022 by the Department of Energy (DOE).

Here are the full details of the regulations courtesy of Fox News, which first broke the story. The rules could finalized at any point over the next several weeks.

Under the proposed regulations, DOE would require furnaces to achieve an annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) of 95% by 2029, meaning manufacturers would only be allowed to sell furnaces that convert at least 95% of fuel into heat within six years. The current market standard AFUE for a residential furnace is 80%.

The network explains this would take non-condensing gas furnaces off the market due to AFUE requirements. Consumers who replace their non-condensing furnaces with a condensing one would face potentially cost-prohibitive installation costs.

Richard Meyer, the vice president of energy markets, analysis and standards at the American Gas Association (AGA), called the rule “concerning.”

There are some really technical reasons why this is such a concerning rule. It has to do with the ability for consumers to be in compliance with this new efficiency standard. They’re going to have to, in many cases, install new equipment to exhaust gas out of their home. These higher efficiency units, or so-called condensing units — a lot of consumers have them in their home, but a lot of consumers don’t. So, this rule would require additional retrofits for a lot of consumers. And those retrofits can be extremely cost prohibitive.

Fox News says that up to 60% of all current residential furnaces on the market would banned under the new proposals.

Because millions of Americans will not be able to afford the new equipment along with the new furnace, some will end up freezing to death.

This is the latest step in the Regime’s efforts to completely alter our way of life. Recall that in February, The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported the Feds were considering a complete ban on gas stoves in America.

Biden officials later tried obfuscate to tamp down on the national uproar before partially admitting the truth in March saying the want to ban “some” gas stoves. New York in late April followed the Regime’s signals and became the first state to ban gas stoves.

The Biden regime in May then released devastating rules to dramatically slash water and energy use limits for Americans’ dishwashers below current levels.

While ordinary Americans will suffer and die thanks to this despicable new rule, wealthy elitists will escape unscathed. Rules are for only little people.