Biden Regime Escalates War on Household Appliances to Advance “Climate Change” Agenda -Releases Crippling Rules Targeting Dishwashers – Crackdowns on Washers, Dryers and Refrigerators Also Under Consideration

The Biden Regime apparently wants all Americans to return to the days where Americans washed their clothes and hung them outside.

The Department of Energy (DOE) released devastating rules to dramatically slash water and energy use limits for Americans’ dishwashers below current levels.

Here is the DOE’s full scheme via Fox News:

The proposal would limit dishwashers to using 3.2 gallons of water per cycle, far below the current federal limit of 5 gallons. The rules would also require manufacturers to reduce their products’ energy consumption by nearly 30%. Most dishwashers on the market are already well below the federal standard of 5 gallons, with most using 3.5 gallons per cycle or less.

The news only gets worse for American homeowners, however. Fox News also reveals the Regime is strongly considering brutal crackdowns on even more household appliances including washers, refrigerators, and dryers.

Manufacturers note these rules will have a crippling impact on performance.

The Department of Energy makes crystal clear these new rules are coming in order to advance Biden’s radical “climate change” agenda.

Collectively these energy efficiency actions … support President Biden’s ambitious clean energy agenda to combat the climate crisis.

This all marks the next step in the Regime’s efforts to completely alter our way of life. Recall that in February, The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported the Feds were considering a complete ban on gas stoves in America.

Biden officials later tried obfuscate to tamp down on the national uproar before partially admitting the truth in March saying the want to ban “some” gas stoves. New York in late April followed the Regime’s signals and became the first state to ban gas stoves.

While ordinary Americans will suffer from these horrific rule changes should they go into affect, the wealthy and powerful will remain unaffected. Rules are only for little people, you see.