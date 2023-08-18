Biden Administration Staffers Seen Partying, Drinking, Laughing on Eisenhower Executive Office Building Balcony as Maui Burns

** The border is wide open.
** Over 7 million illegal aliens have walked across the border into our country in 3 years.
** China is flooding our streets with fentanyl.
** This week is the anniversary of the disastrous surrender to the Taliban including weaponizing the terror group with $80 billion in US weapons.
** Inflation is still sucking the life out of the middle class.
** Gas prices have doubled in three years.
** The US is in serious threat of losing our dollar dominance.
** The White House filed an amicus brief this week to kill free speech in America.
** The current regime has charged the former president with speech crimes and over 25 of his closest allies.
** And Maui is burning.
So what is the Biden administration doing?
They’re drinking, partying and laughing on the balcony.
Natalie Winters posted this on Twitter – her Hunger Games moment.
Just had a real life Hunger Games moment.
I was walking past the White House and a bunch of Biden staffers were on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building balcony laughing and celebrating loudly. Even tourists were stopping.
The world is on fire, America is being invaded, and… pic.twitter.com/oDEqDV7As1
— Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2023