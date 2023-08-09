LEAK: Fani Willis to Seek More Than a Dozen Indictments Against Trump – Conspiracy and Racketeering Charges will Allow Her to Sweep MULTIPLE Defendants

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is about to destroy the Trump campaign – and since Trump is the Republican Party’s de facto leader, Willis will effectively obliterate the GOP by hitting Trump with racketeering and conspiracy charges.

The corrupt Georgia Democrat prosecutor is going to charge Trump along with MULTIPLE defendants with her indictments next week and the feckless Republican leadership is largely silent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will take her findings from her garbage investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election to a grand jury next week.

According to the latest leak to CNN, Fani Willis will seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump.

The DA will use conspiracy and racketeering charges to sweep up multiple defendants at once.

CNN reported:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments when she presents her case regarding efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia before a grand jury next week, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Willis, a Democrat, has been eyeing conspiracy and racketeering charges, which would allow her to bring a case against multiple defendants. Her wide-ranging criminal probe focuses on efforts to pressure election officials, the plot to put forward fake electors and a voting systems breach in rural Coffee County, Georgia.

Fulton County prosecutors are preparing sprawling racketeering charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Since the racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show a pattern of activity on at least two “qualifying” crimes, Fani Willis’s team will pursue the indictment on statutes related to “influencing witnesses and computer trespass.” – The Guardian recently reported.

The exact evidence is unclear, however, the computer trespass charge is related to efforts to access and examine the Dominion Voting Systems machines in Coffee County.

The ‘influencing witness’ charge may be related to Trump’s phone call with Brad Raffensperger.

Fani Willis’ charges will be the 4th time Trump is indicted.

This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign since he is an utter failure.

Joe Biden and the Democrats cannot defeat Trump at the ballot box so corrupt Marxist prosecutors are working to put the former president in jail.

Stalin is smiling.