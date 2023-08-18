“This Is the Story, There Was a Trump Boom and There is a Bidenomics Bust” – Larry Kudlow Interviews Trump, Brings the Receipts (VIDEO)

FOX Business Network host Larry Kudlow interviewed President Trump this week and aired the segment on his popular afternoon show.

During the interview, Larry Kudlow broke down the economic numbers of President Trump and Joe Biden after their first 20 months in office.

There is no comparison.

Inflation (CPI) under Joe Biden has skyrocketed to generational highs.

Kudlow went on to explain how Joe Biden is telling the American people one thing when the truth is the exact opposite.

