WATCH: President Trump Speaks at Kari Lake’s Book Signing Event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – Crowd Chants “We Love Trump!”

President Trump spoke briefly to the crowd on Thursday during Kari Lake’s book launch event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

During the speech, The President congratulated Kari Lake on her new book, which is already soaring in sales, and spoke about the stolen election in Arizona, where nearly 60% of voting machines failed Republican voters on election day.

In an interview with The Gateway Pundit on Thursday, Lake slammed Maricopa County election officials for disenfranchising voters and later crying about alleged harassment. “Screw you guys,” Lake said to County Recorder Stephen Richer and Supervisor Bill Gates.

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the stolen election and recently filed a Notice of Appeal after Judge Peter Thompson dismissed the case. Thompson was given evidence that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballot signatures were “verified” by Maricopa County in less than three seconds each, but he didn’t have the courage to make the right decision.

Additionally, people were stuck waiting in lines for hours just to vote, and many were unable to cast their ballot for Kari Lake. What these people did to the voters in Maricopa County was sick and “absolutely unAmerican,” says Lake.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kari Lake’s must-read memoir of the stolen election in Maricopa County, “Unafraid,” with a foreword by President Trump.

President Trump addressed the crowd in New Jersey, telling them the book was so good he read it in one night!

After his speech, the crowd chanted, “We love Trump!”

Watch below: