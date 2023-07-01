WATCH: President Trump Speaks at Kari Lake’s Book Signing Event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – Crowd Chants “We Love Trump!”

President Trump spoke briefly to the crowd on Thursday during Kari Lake’s book launch event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
During the speech, The President congratulated Kari Lake on her new book, which is already soaring in sales, and spoke about the stolen election in Arizona, where nearly 60% of voting machines failed Republican voters on election day.
In an interview with The Gateway Pundit on Thursday, Lake slammed Maricopa County election officials for disenfranchising voters and later crying about alleged harassment. “Screw you guys,” Lake said to County Recorder Stephen Richer and Supervisor Bill Gates.
EXCLUSIVE: “Screw You Guys” – Kari Lake Discusses Her New Book, SLAMS Maricopa County Swamp Officials Who Cheated Arizonans (VIDEO)
Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the stolen election and recently filed a Notice of Appeal after Judge Peter Thompson dismissed the case. Thompson was given evidence that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballot signatures were “verified” by Maricopa County in less than three seconds each, but he didn’t have the courage to make the right decision.
Additionally, people were stuck waiting in lines for hours just to vote, and many were unable to cast their ballot for Kari Lake. What these people did to the voters in Maricopa County was sick and “absolutely unAmerican,” says Lake.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Kari Lake’s must-read memoir of the stolen election in Maricopa County, “Unafraid,” with a foreword by President Trump.
President Trump addressed the crowd in New Jersey, telling them the book was so good he read it in one night!
After his speech, the crowd chanted, “We love Trump!”
Watch below:
Trump: They’ve weaponized our country like never before. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done, and they’ll do anything to win. And it’s called election interference. That’s what they’re doing, rather than stuffing ballots which they’ll try and do also, by the way, and they do the whole gamut because their policies, they can’t win with. Their policies are so bad–open borders, high interest rates, high everything. And you look, we were energy independent, think of it three years ago, and now we’re buying oil from Venezuela and anybody else that will sell it. We had liquid gold under our feet, but we’ll get it back, and we’ll get it back stronger than ever before. But I want to congratulate you on the book. I read it last night–I’m a fast reader. And if there was anything bad said about me, I wouldn’t be here.
It was a great book, and she’s a brave woman. She fought, and she did a fantastic job. And the fact that half of the machines were broken, you ever hear of anything like that? And then they have judges that don’t have the courage to do what they should do. The machines were broken. People were waiting in lines for hours and hours and hours. 59% of the machines were broken. Just think of it. Look, we would wait all day, I would wait all day, but most people can’t. They’ll wait an hour, two hours, three hours, and then they have to go to the doctor, they have to go to the Little League game with their child. But think of it, the machines; that’s amazing I didn’t know it was that many, and people waited in line for hours. They were told come back at six o’clock in the evening. And the Democrat machines no problem. In fact, as I understood, they took you [Kari] to a Democrat booth. And they brought her into a democratic area, and you walked in, you voted, and you left. But she’s a fantastic woman, a fantastic person, it’s an honor to be here. And I hope you enjoy yourselves.