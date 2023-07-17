First Korean Transgender Athlete Wins Women’s Cycling Competition and Delivers a Shocking Message to the World

Last month, Korean cyclist Na Hwa-rin competed at the Gangwon Sports Festival in Gangwon Province. The 37 year-old transgender athlete underwent gender-affirming surgery in Seoul in 2022 and received a new birth certificate that expressed their gender as “female”. Na was able to compete in the competition because there are no gender specific regulations for athletes to qualify.

The athlete knew that competing would stir controversy, but “Na’s biggest concern, however, was the possibility of her revelation not causing enough of a stir to initiate discourse and change in Korea’s sports scene.”

After watching the United States and other countries disregard the sanctity of women’s sports, such as Lia Thomas, a fully-intact male, competing against biological females, winning a collegiate national championship and being nominated for “woman of the year”, or now-retired US Women’s National Team soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, saying she welcomes transmen in women’s soccer, Na’s victory introduces the issue to Korean sports for the first time.

And Na seems to hope it’s also the last.

After winning the cycling competition in Gangwon, Na told the Korea Times:

“I have no unresolved feelings over winning because that’s no longer what I want. My goal was to stir controversy and get my story heard by competing,” she said. When she crossed the finish line in the women’s race, she was “more relieved than triumphant,” because she felt she finally made her point about male physical superiority and gender inclusion in sports. At the same time, Na felt sorry for the female cyclists who competed against her and offered them energy drinks as a kind of apology during the race. “I am not honored. I am not proud of myself at all. I believe other transgender athletes would feel the same way. They may not want to admit it, but they’re being selfish. There is no honor as an athlete in that,” she said, referring to international transgender athletes who have sparked heated debate about the fairness of their competing against biological women after transitioning. Na advocates for the creation of a “third gender” category in sports competitions, alongside male and female categories, to make sports more inclusive and fair.

Na’s story is similar to that of Avi Silverberg, a Canadian powerlifter who entered a woman’s competition to prove a point. In doing so, Silverberg shattered the women’s record.

🏋️‍♂️ Team Canada powerlifting coach, Avi Silverberg just broke the Alberta WOMEN's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at the "Heroes Classic." Former record holder, trans-identifying male, Anne Andres had a front row view as Silverberg mocked the discriminatory CPU policy… pic.twitter.com/ajhUJPB4gc — ICONS (@icons_women) March 27, 2023

Women across the globe are being disenfranchised from competitive sports by “transwomen” who often times have lived their entire lives developing physically superior muscle and bone structure, only to “transition” and compete against biological females who are at a tremendous disadvantage. But “science” (or psyense) only matters to these virtue-signaling Marxists when it fits their narrative, such as “mask efficacy” and emergency-use jabs mandated with no long-term safety data.

Last month, the President of the Human Rights Council, Kelley Robinson, testified before Congress that a “news article” claims that some men think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis and says “that’s just not the case…she is stronger than them.” To be fair, Robinson doesn’t distinguish in her testimony who “some men” are. I certainly could not beat Serena Williams in tennis.

Riley Gaines, the collegiate swimmer who lost to Lia Thomas in the NCAA championships, also testified in that hearing and stated that her husband, also a collegiate swimmer but lower ranked in the men’s division than she was in the women’s, could “kick [her] butt any day of the week…without trying.”

Serena Williams echoed the same sentiment in a talk-show interview. Keep in mind: Serena Williams is a freakishly-dominant female athlete: