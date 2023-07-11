Dingbat Rapinoe Says She Welcomes Men on the Women’s Soccer Team

by

Earlier this year retired male soccer players destroyed the US Women’s team 12-0.

In 2017 the US Women’s Soccer Team challenged a Dallas under-15 boys soccer team.

The boys under 15 beat the US Women’s Soccer team 5-2.

Anthem kneeler and US Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced her upcoming retirement earlier this month.

In a recent interview the Trump-bashing soccer star said she welcomes men in women’s soccer.
Rapinoe was NEVER known for her brains.

Breitbart.com reported:

U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe says it would be a welcome development for men claiming to be women to join the USWNT roster because “trans women are real women.”

Even as Rapinoe is officially retiring at the end of the season and won’t ever be forced to compete against men claiming to be females, she sees no reason not to force the situation of transgender “women” on future players.

In a new interview, the hard-core, left-wing agitator told Time magazine that she has no problem with men playing pro soccer as women and attacked anti-trans legislation aimed to protect women’s sports as “bullshit.”

“We as a country are trying to legislate away people’s full humanity,” she exclaimed, according to Fox News.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.