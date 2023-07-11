Dingbat Rapinoe Says She Welcomes Men on the Women’s Soccer Team

Earlier this year retired male soccer players destroyed the US Women’s team 12-0.

In 2017 the US Women’s Soccer Team challenged a Dallas under-15 boys soccer team.

The boys under 15 beat the US Women’s Soccer team 5-2.

Anthem kneeler and US Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced her upcoming retirement earlier this month.

In a recent interview the Trump-bashing soccer star said she welcomes men in women’s soccer.

Rapinoe was NEVER known for her brains.

Breitbart.com reported:

U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe says it would be a welcome development for men claiming to be women to join the USWNT roster because “trans women are real women.”

Even as Rapinoe is officially retiring at the end of the season and won’t ever be forced to compete against men claiming to be females, she sees no reason not to force the situation of transgender “women” on future players.

In a new interview, the hard-core, left-wing agitator told Time magazine that she has no problem with men playing pro soccer as women and attacked anti-trans legislation aimed to protect women’s sports as “bullshit.”

“We as a country are trying to legislate away people’s full humanity,” she exclaimed, according to Fox News.