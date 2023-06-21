Champion Swimmer Riley Gaines Provides Reality Check to Woke Witness Who Laughably Claims Men Can’t Beat Serena Williams in Tennis (VIDEO)

The Senate Judiciary held a hearing Wednesday called “Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.” During the hearing, former NCAA Champion swimmer Riley Gaines made mincemeat out of a radical witness.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson announced before the hearing she would be one of the “star” witnesses testifying on “protecting” LGBTQ rights. LGBTQ people, of course, already enjoy equal rights under the law.

She falsely claimed their rights were under attack and called the situation a “state of emergency.”

Good morning, today I am testifying at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on ‘Protecting Pride’ about the urgency of comprehensive civil rights protections and the dangers of more than 75 new anti-#LGBTQ+ laws across the country. 1/2 — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) June 21, 2023

This is truly a State of Emergency for #LGBTQ+ Americans — and I appreciate the Senate’s focus on the urgency of this moment. Follow along here: https://t.co/DpzvAn5HK1 #ProtectingPride — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) June 21, 2023

Under questioning from Senator John Kennedy R-LA), she made the laughable claim that that no man would stand a chance against Serena Williams in a tennis match.

There’s been this news article that think that they can beat Serena Williams, that think they can actually score a point on her. and that is just not the case.

Devastating rebuttal from Riley Gaines. An LGBTQ activist asserted that men struggle to beat Serena and Venus Williams. But Gaines had the receipts. Gaines: "Both Serena and Venus lost the 203-ranked men's tennis player and they are phenoms."pic.twitter.com/JaxbPvh54c — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 21, 2023

When Kennedy turned to Gaines, she gave what is being called a devastating reply to Robinson.

Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male player in the world.

And the man did it while drinking beer and smoking!

Not only did Braasch beat Sarena Williams, he would smoke cigarettes and sip beer during the changeovers. https://t.co/Pga1gtrfYH — Reseth (@ResethO) June 21, 2023

Gaines went on to say that despite her incredible accolades, her husband, another former swimmer, could “kick her butt any day of the week.”

A few year ago, Serena even agreed she would have no chance against a top male tennis player. Here is what she said about British tennis star Andy Murray, a three-time grand slam winner:

For me, Men’s and Women’s tennis are almost completely two different sports. If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0.