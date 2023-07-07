DAMNING AUDIO: Arizona Reporter Who Detests Kari Lake Speaks to Her Arizona Supreme Court Justice Sister “All The Time”

The fake news Arizona Republic refuses to give Kari Lake a fair shake in any of its coverage and seemingly uses reporter Laurie Roberts to do their bidding and influence the fate of Kari Lake’s lawsuit.

Roberts is the sister of Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Scott Timmer, who is involved in critical decisions in Kari Lake’s lawsuit against the stolen election. One would think this plays a role in Justice Timmer’s decisions on the bench.

She is also a rabidly anti-Lake propagandist for the left and doesn’t even try to hide it.

Roberts recently wrote a scathing review of Kari Lake’s new book: “Kari Lake’s book is a must-read, if you like cheesy ego trips.” In this, she writes, “After reading an excerpt of Kari Lake’s upcoming book, I have just one question: How could she possibly be a serious candidate for U.S. Senate?”

Roberts fails to mention anything that Kari Lake writes about the stolen 2020 and 2022 elections, her meetings with establishment RINOs Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey, her swampy primary opponent who used her billionaire husband to try and buy the race, or the incestuous McCain Swamp in Arizona. Instead, she focuses solely on a dream that Kari included in her book about Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Chairman Bill Gates going to extreme lengths to cover their tracks in the stolen election.

She doesn’t want people to buy the book because it exposes the corruption in Arizona that she refuses to cover!

Like the other leftist reporters in Arizona, she wants her readers, likely including her sister, to hate Kari Lake.

For example, when news broke earlier this year that Lake, a frontrunner by far in the polls, is considering a Senate run in 2024, Roberts asked, “What has Arizona done to deserve this?”

Kari Lake pondering a Senate run? What has Arizona done to deserve this? https://t.co/4n9Zq1E4Fr via @azcentral — Laurie Roberts (@LaurieRoberts) January 18, 2023

Last month, after Kari Lake’s Scottsdale rally, Roberts wrote another hit piece titled, “Kari Lake’s entry music at a Scottsdale rally was … hilarious.” Instead of writing about the victims of illegal immigration that spoke at the rally, or Tom Homan’s speech where he announced that he would testify at impeachment hearings for Alejandro Mayorkas, or Kari Lake’s plans to appeal the bogus ruling in her election lawsuit all the way to SCOTUS, Roberts decided that Lake’s walkout music was a much bigger story.

Roberts did mention the lawsuit, only writing, “she railed once again about her supposedly stolen election and announced another in her seemingly endless appeals of her legal challenge.”

But the crux of the story was:

Somebody (but it won’t be me) should tell Lake that “American Woman” is not exactly an ode to, well, American women. It’s also strange that someone so invested in all things America First would stage her triumphant entrance on a song written by a Canadian band. “What was on my mind was that girls in the States seemed to get older quicker than our girls and that made them, well, dangerous,” the Guess Who’s Burton Cummings told the Toronto Star in 2014. “When I said ‘American woman, stay away from me,’ I really meant ‘Canadian woman, I prefer you.’”

Who cares?

Roberts chooses not to write about the crisis at our southern border where drugs and millions of illegal immigrants are freely flowing through under Joe Biden, issues that are important to Arizonans.

“At the most basic level, the news you consume is a lie, a lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind. Facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated,” said Tucker Carlson in a recent video, speaking out after he was ousted from Fox News. “The rule of what you can’t say defines everything,” Tucker continued.

Roberts may not be lying about the song. She sourced her information about the meaning of the lyrics, and her liberal readership probably loved the meaningless hit piece on Kari Lake. But she failed to write anything about the context of the rally or the real news that was broken by Lake.

In a later phone call with Roberts, she said, “Those other issues have been covered over and over and over again. I thought that the new thing there was a fact that she would walk out to music she didn’t even understand what it was about. I thought it told you a lot about possibly who she is.”

If Laurie wants to write about music, why hasn’t she covered Kari Lake’s new hit single “81 Million Votes My Ass,” which has hit number one on multiple music charts, including iTunes and Billboard?

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson contacted Roberts to ask about her misleading coverage of Kari Lake and her relationship with her sister, Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Timmer. When Conradson asked about Timmer, Roberts said she speaks to her sister “all the time,” but they “never” discuss politics. Yeah, right?

Laurie later became flustered and accused Conradson of “insulting” her but couldn’t pinpoint where she was insulted.

Listen to the phone call below: