WATCH: Former ICE Director Tom Homan Announces He Was Asked to Testify at Alejandro Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing: “It Took Me About Three Seconds to Say, ‘HELL YEAH'”

Former ICE Director Tom Homan on Wednesday announced that he will testify at impeachment hearings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Homan made the announcement at the “Defend America Rally” with Kari Lake in Scottsdale, Arizona, last night.

During his speech, he also slammed Rep. Alexandria Occasio Cortez as “the dumbest Congressperson in the history of the United States Congress” for defending criminal illegal immigrants over American Border Patrol Agents.

Far more than 6 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021. Still, Alejandro Mayorkas claims that “the border is not open.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to the resolution, “Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control of the border, thereby violating the Secure Fence Act of 2006.”

The Secure Fence Act of 2006 (Public Law 109–367) requires that the Secretary of Homeland Security ‘‘maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States’’.

Homan told the crowd, “the man has no integrity,” and he is “doing the complete opposite of what he knows works.” He continued, “that needs impeachment,” and further slammed Mayorkas for slandering border patrol agents on horseback and saying they whipped black people.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Mayorkas testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that he was “horrified” at the images of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio allegedly whipping black Haitians at the border, which was false.

Additionally, because of Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas, “over 1,700 migrants have died on US soil, a record by far,” “106,000 Americans died from a fentanyl overdose last year,” and “206 known or suspected terrorists have been arrested trying to come into this country, a record by far,” according to Homan. Nearly two million gotaways have also come across the border and are roaming around the country.

After announcing that he was asked yesterday to testify on Mayorkas failures and inhumane policies on the southern border, Homan said, “It took me about three seconds to say hell yeah.”

