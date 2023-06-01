WATCH: Former ICE Director Tom Homan Announces He Was Asked to Testify at Alejandro Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing: “It Took Me About Three Seconds to Say, ‘HELL YEAH'”

Former ICE Director Tom Homan on Wednesday announced that he will testify at impeachment hearings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Homan made the announcement at the “Defend America Rally” with Kari Lake in Scottsdale, Arizona, last night.
During his speech, he also slammed Rep. Alexandria Occasio Cortez as “the dumbest Congressperson in the history of the United States Congress” for defending criminal illegal immigrants over American Border Patrol Agents.
Far more than 6 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021. Still, Alejandro Mayorkas claims that “the border is not open.”
The Gateway Pundit reported that on Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Rep. MTG Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
According to the resolution, “Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control of the border, thereby violating the Secure Fence Act of 2006.”
The Secure Fence Act of 2006 (Public Law 109–367) requires that the Secretary of Homeland Security ‘‘maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States’’.
Homan told the crowd, “the man has no integrity,” and he is “doing the complete opposite of what he knows works.” He continued, “that needs impeachment,” and further slammed Mayorkas for slandering border patrol agents on horseback and saying they whipped black people.
The Gateway Pundit reported that Mayorkas testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that he was “horrified” at the images of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio allegedly whipping black Haitians at the border, which was false.
Additionally, because of Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas, “over 1,700 migrants have died on US soil, a record by far,” “106,000 Americans died from a fentanyl overdose last year,” and “206 known or suspected terrorists have been arrested trying to come into this country, a record by far,” according to Homan. Nearly two million gotaways have also come across the border and are roaming around the country.
After announcing that he was asked yesterday to testify on Mayorkas failures and inhumane policies on the southern border, Homan said, “It took me about three seconds to say hell yeah.”
Watch below:
Homan: So just so you know if I offend anybody tonight, I don’t care. I just don’t care because I wake up every day pissed off because this administration took the most secure border in my lifetime and purposely unsecured it. I’ve worked for six presidents starting with Ronald Reagan. Every president I’ve ever worked for, including Clinton and Obama, took steps to secure the border because they understood, you can’t have national security if you don’t have border security. But Joe Biden is the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured the border. I mean, who the hell does that? What commander in chief says I want more illegal immigration, I want more trafficking of women and children, I want more women to get raped, I want more Americans to die from fentanyl overdoses, I want more known or suspected terrorists sneaking into the country? This president sold this nation out and unsecured the border. Secretary Mayorkas needs to be impeached. He needs to be impeached a year ago, and I’m excited because I just got asked today to testify in the impeachment hearing so I am looking forward to that.
It took me about three seconds to say hell yeah, because the man has no integrity. I worked with him when he was Deputy Secretary. When he was Deputy Secretary, he worked for Jeh Johnson, who was the Secretary. I actually respected Jeh Johnson because he had an open-door policy. He listened to me. I didn’t win all the arguments but I won some. But Secretary Mayorkas knows in 2014 and 2015 when Obama was president, we had a family surge at the border. How did we stop it? We built detention facilities, we detained them long enough to see a judge, 90% lost their case, we put them on an airplane and sent them home, and the border numbers tanked. What’s Mayorkas doing now? He’s not detaining them, they’re being released without a court date, and the nine out of 10 that lose their case, they’re not going anywhere. How many airplanes have illegal aliens have you seen going south? Not a single one. So this Secretary is doing the complete opposite of what he knows works. That needs impeachment. The man vilified and slandered the men and women, the border patrol, the horse patrol. He stood at the White House podium and slandered these men in the horse patrols, saying they whipped black aliens, they whip black people. Look, they didn’t whip anybody. I watched that video, and I knew in three seconds they didn’t do a damn thing wrong. They did their job, and they did it well. Even the horses did their job and did it well. The only people that did anything wrong that day were the Haitian migrants who entered the country illegally, which is a crime. I had to educate AOC on that one time at a hearing, who happens to be the dumbest Congressperson in the history of the United States Congress. The only people that did anything wrong that day were the Haitian migrants who entered the country illegally, which is a crime. Then, they ignored a federal agent’s verbal commands, which is a crime, and no one talked about it. They threw the men of the horse patrol under the bus, and I know for a fact wives and children were bullied in churches, bullied in schools. Picture this, a border patrol agent, GS-12 border agent, went home that night to his wife and kids, being called a racist by the White House and members of Congress and the Secretary saying he whipped black people, brought up images of the past. These mens’ careers will never be the same. I started my career in the United States border patrol. This is the finest men and women that ever served in this nation. The only humanity on that border are the men and women wearing green. So, I want to set something straight. So, you got President Biden, you got Alejandro Mayorkas constantly saying the last administration’s policies were inhumane. I’ve testified, I’ve been called a racist, a bigot, our policies are inhumane. Let me tell you something, President Trump was one badass president.