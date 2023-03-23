Biden Energy Secretary Granholm Now Admits Biden Regime Wants to Ban “Some” Gas Stoves (VIDEO)

Remember when the Biden Regime said reports claiming they were seeking to ban gas stoves was a conspiracy theory?

Earlier this year the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said gas-powered stoves are a ‘hidden health hazard.’

“Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the US, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions, according to reports by groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the American Chemical Society.” – the federal agency said last month.

Now the Department of Energy is coming for your gas stoves.

A second federal agency proposed limits on energy consumption for gas stoves.

“This approach by DOE could effectively ban gas appliances,” said Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. “We are concerned this approach could eliminate fully featured gas products.”

The trade group said 95% of the market for gas products would likely not meet the new proposed rules.

Earlier this month Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm mocked the millions of Americans concerned about the federal government’s plans to put restrictions on gas stoves.

Now Granholm is admitting the Biden Regime wants to ban “some” gas stoves.

Right.

WATCH: