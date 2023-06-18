WATCH: Maricopa County Couldn’t Get Their Story Straight About Signature Reviewer in 2022 Election Who “Verified” 33,000 Signatures in Average of 2.4 Seconds Each

We The People AZ Alliance released a new video last week, showing Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela and Maricopa County attorney Tom Liddy misleading the court with repeated conflicting statements in Kari Lake’s recent trial against the fraudulent midterm election.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election and last month’s trial on signature verification fraud after the Arizona Supreme Court sent her case back to trial.

During the trial, Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

This was evidenced by Maricopa County’s own signature verification log files and video footage showing at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer, User 134, clicking through signature checks and approving them in less than two seconds each.

In one video, User 134 is seen clicking through 30 signatures in 30 seconds, without even looking to compare them.

According to Maricopa County’s data, obtained by We The People AZ Alliance, User 134 reviewed over 33,000 signatures in an average time of 2.4 seconds per signature. As seen in the chart below, when User 134 began on October 17, he was reviewing signatures much more carefully.

County attorney Tom Liddy and Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela repeatedly claimed during the trial that this individual was “taken off the line” or “reassigned from the process.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the same individual was seen on the line in the same position from October 17 until the last day of work on November 15.

Liddy initially responded to the footage of User 134 clicking through signatures by telling the Judge in his opening statement, “if, in fact, the individual on the left was not doing his job, and as you’ve heard from counsel in his opening that all 155 level-one signature reviewers were being monitored by the supervisor, that individual would have been taken off the line. And, Your Honor, you’re going to hear that that individual was taken off the line.”

Valenzuela also testified, “There’s a skill set that’s required to perform this function, and if you are not meeting those marks, then we’ll move you to another task, whatever that may be, curing as an example.”

However, according to whistleblower Jacqueline Onigkeit, who testified on day one of the trial, all level-one reviewers, who were previously comparing ballot signatures, began to cure ballots on November 11.

User 134 from the videos was seen on November 10 comparing ballot signatures, and he was not seen curing ballots until November 11, when everybody else was reassigned to ballot curing.

It is clear that User 134 was not “taken off the line” or “moved to another task,” as Liddy and Valenzuela claimed he was.

In an apparent effort to change the narrative, Liddy and Valenzuela later claimed that “no supervisor found fault in what [User 134] was doing in level-one signature verification,” and he was only “reassign[ed] into different tasks as needed.” Valenzuela then confirmed to Liddy that User 134 was “perfectly qualified to continue doing level-one review,” despite Liddy’s representation that “that individual was taken off the line” because he “was not doing his job,” and Valenzuela’s testimony that he was reassigned “because of how he was performing his duties.”

Why did Maricopa County mislead the court?

The video below compiles testimony by Rey Valenzuela and statements by Tom Liddy that directly conflict with the truth.

We The People AZ Alliance writes in the video description,