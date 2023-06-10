JUST IN: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Dies in Federal Prison – Cause of Death Unknown

One of the America’s most notorious serial killers was discovered dead in his prison cell Saturday morning. He was 81 years old.

Ted Kaczynski, who was better known as the Unabomber, was serving a life sentence after sending by mail a series of homemade bombs around the country. As USA Today reported, this included one that went off on an American Airlines flight, between 1978 and 1995.

USA Today also notes that Kaczynski had been transferred from a Supermax prison in Colorado to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 for unspecified reasons at the time (later revealed to be poor health.

ABC News has more:

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson. He was 81. Kaczynski was previously in a maximum security facility in Colorado but was moved to a medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 due to poor health. Kaczynski, who went nearly 20 years without being captured, was considered America’s most prolific bomber. His 16 bombs killed three people and injured two dozen others, the FBI said, until his arrest in 1996.

As Fox news reported, Kaczynski, a Harvard-trained mathematician, sent deadly handmade bombs by mail targeting those he believed were causing the destruction of nature through technological advancement. The network notes that his terror activity, which included the bombing of an American Airlines flight with an altitude-triggered device, changed how Americans sent packages through mail and boarded airplanes.

A 1995 threat to blow up a plane out of Los Angeles during the Fourth of July weekend threw air travel and mail delivery into chaos. He claimed later claimed it was a “prank.”

His cause of death remains unknown at this point according to US News.

Developing…