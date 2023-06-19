Kari Lake’s HIT SONG “81 Million Votes My Ass” Topping The Charts – Will Debut on Billboard’s Hot Singles Chart This Week

Kari Lake’s new hit single, “81 Million Votes My Ass” with The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media, is skyrocketing in sales and set to debut tomorrow on Billboard’s Hot Singles sales music chart.

Per Billboard, The Hot Singles chart compiles the top-selling singles “from a national sample of retail store, mass merchant, and internet sales reports collected, compiled, and provided by Nielsen SoundScan.”

Listen and share the song at this link!

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes My Ass” also hit number one on iTunes and landed at the top of three more music charts less than two weeks after its release.

According to Mailman Media Head of Recorded Music Operations LJ Fino, “the record skyrocketed in sales, and it will debut on Billboard Hot Singles chart.” Kari Lake remains on the charts for a second straight week!

Fino added, “Our records prove that the deep passion for the America First movement sells and that there is an appetite for music with lyrical messaging that consumers can relate to. Music is about freedom of expression, and we encourage more politicians and activists to use music as a vehicle to spread their message.”

“As politics continues to intertwine itself with popular culture, those who used to be deemed as supporters of politicians are now fans, and Kari Lake arguably has as many fans as Madonna or The Beatles.”

Americans are sick of the woke garbage music being pumped through the airwaves today.

Mailman Media and Kari Lake also released a new music video for the hit song. The hilarious must-see clip showcases Joe Biden’s blunders, his corrupt family, and their acquaintances to the tune of “81 Million Votes My Ass.”

Watch here:

Kari Lake recently broke the news to a crowd at the pro-Trump Club 47 in Florida about how she became a number-one recording artist.

😂 "Mom's number one on the music charts." Watch @KariLake's hysterical story about breaking the news to her two children that their mother has a top charting song.#81MillionVotesMyAss pic.twitter.com/UFAlMN10Uv — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) June 17, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the success of Lake’s popular new hit!