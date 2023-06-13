JUST IN: Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes My Ass” Hits NUMBER ONE On iTunes – LISTEN NOW!

Kari Lake’s new single with The Truth Bombers is already smashing the charts with a new spot at number one on iTunes less than two weeks after its release!

Listen to and share the song at this link!

Lake’s first music single with the Truth Bombers, “81 Million Votes My Ass,” produced by Mailman Media, was released at midnight on Friday, June 2.

This is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, just days after the song’s release, Mailman Media Head of Recorded Music Operations LJ Fino told us the song is “certainly on pace to land a spot on multiple Billboard Charts.” Fino added, “The record has not left the iTunes all genres chart after breaking in on release day, June 2.” LJ Fino also told us the song would be on the Billboard charts, and “the only remaining questions pertaining to that are, ‘how high?’ And ‘how many different charts?’”

On Saturday, Fino told The Gateway Pundit that the song is “confirmed to hit both the rock digital song sales and the alternative rock digital song sales.” Surprisingly, the song may even end up on the rap song chart as well!

This proves that real Americans are sick of the woke bullsh*t that is clogging the leftwing media industry!

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kari Lake’s new music video for the hit song. The hilarious must-see clip showcases Joe Biden’s blunders, his corrupt family, and their acquaintances to the tune of “81 Million Votes My Ass.”

Watch here:

Kari Lake tweeted last night,

Let’s freak out the fake news. Our song, 81 Million Votes, My Ass (feat. Kari Lake) – is the number-one song in the country! And they hate it. Download, listen & share it today. Not only are we going to TALK about our corrupt elections—we are going SING about them!

Let’s freak out the fake news. Our song, 81 Million Votes, My Ass (feat. Kari Lake) – is the number one song in the country!

And they hate it. Download, listen & share it today. Not only are we going to TALK about our corrupt elections—we are going SING about them! https://t.co/BkxlDYujoJ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 13, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the viral new hit!