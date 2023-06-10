“It’s Called Trump Derangement Syndrome” – Maricopa County Republican Chair Releases Statement on The Persecution of President Trump

Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) Chairman Craig Berland released an official statement yesterday denouncing the radical left’s political persecution and “feeble attempt to burn President Trump at the stake of a fake indictment.”

On Thursday, the Biden Regime announced they were going to indict the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election, President Donald Trump. The radical left Marxists are terrified of President Trump saving America from their reign in 2024.

The House Oversight Committee on Thursday was finally allowed by the corrupt Biden FBI to view an “unclassified” document proving Joe Biden was taking bribes from Ukraine for political favors, the most egregious criminal accusation against any sitting president. Just four hours later, the Regime struck back, and President Trump announced he had been indicted on junk charges by Biden’s DOJ.

In an interview yesterday, Trump attorney Christina Bobb told TGP’s Jim Hoft, Christina said this indictment “completely disregards the law,” and it will not likely survive. “Donald Trump is going to win the Presidential Election. He’s going to be the next President of the United States,” said Christina. “This is election interference. That’s what this is.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake also released a statement yesterday calling President Trump’s latest indictment “the most blatant act of election interference in our nation’s history.” Lake further called on the Republican Party to “unite to save our country from this historic corruption and work to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.”

Lake later announced she is headed to Miami for President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday to support him in his fight against the radical Marxist Biden Regime.

MCRC Chair Craig Berland said of the latest sham indictment, “it’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and slammed Joe Biden and Merrick Garland for “frantically flip[ping] pages in their political witchhunt playbook” to get Trump.

Berland later said in a TRUTH Social post, “As has been said many times before, ‘the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of moral crisis, remain neutral.’ ‘Evil thrives when good people do nothing.'”

