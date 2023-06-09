THE REGIME STRIKES BACK: On Same Day Document Is Released that Shows Joe Biden Taking $5 Million Bribe from Ukraine – Biden DOJ Announces Trump’s Federal Indictment on Junk Charges

Earlier today the House Oversight were finally allowed by the corrupt Biden FBI to view an “unclassified” document proving Joe Biden was taking bribes from Ukraine for political favors.

This is the most egregious criminal accusation against any sitting president.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday emerged from the SCIF and revealed explosive information about the Biden bribery document.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017. Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company. According to MTG, the bribery allegations appear to involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

MTG said, “Back in 2015, 2016, Burisma was looking to buy a US-based oil and gas company and this came from being advised by Hunter Biden and his partners.”

She continued, “This was around the time that Joe Biden had said the Ukrainian prosecutor [Viktor] Shokin was corrupt. They hired Hunter on the board to make the problems go away. Hunter advised that they could raise more money if they bought a US company…”



Viktor Shokin

“He [Burisma owner] paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden and it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma,” MTG said.

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the informant said the Burisma owner claimed to have two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden.

The FBI has never investigated the Biden Crime Family Crimes. They have never investigated the hundreds of crimes in the

The Regime Strikes Back!

Just four hours later President Trump announced he had been indicted on junk charges by a politicized Special Counsel.

Communists play smash mouth.

This is a dark day in American history.