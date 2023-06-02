Internet Users Show No Mercy after Joe Biden’s Hard Fall at Air Force Academy Graduation

Cristina Laila reported Joe Biden took a horrific fall Thursday while delivering a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

To make matter worse for Slow Joe, there were no stairs involved this time.

In the video, one can see 80-year-old Biden try to lightly jog before collapsing on his right hip.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

Secret Service rushed in to help Old Man Joe to his feet.

Biden reportedly did not suffer any injuries but his cronies quickly rushed to play down the humiliating incident. They claimed Biden just slipped on a sandbag.

A little sandbag supposedly taking out the so-called leader of the free world is no big deal according to the Biden regime.

He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

What a sad joke. And the internet did not ignore Joe Biden’s latest stumble.

Here are a few memes posted on the internet following the incident.